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Chelsea set strict condition for Lamine Camara transfer after AS Monaco demand €70m
Chelsea's strict transfer ultimatum
Chelsea have not given up on signing Camara from Monaco, but they have issued a strict ultimatum over a future transfer. The London club are refusing to meet the French side's newly established €70 million (£59m) valuation for the midfielder.
The Blues saw a dramatic deadline-day move for the Senegal international collapse during the recent summer transfer window. Despite both clubs previously agreeing a €55m (£46m) deal, Monaco dramatically pulled the plug on the transfer at the eleventh hour.
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The massive financial roadblock
Monaco's decision to actively increase Camara's asking price to €70m has created a significant hurdle for any future negotiations. Chelsea's hierarchy are determined not to overpay, feeling that a €70m fee represents a massive inflation of the player's true market value. However, TEAMtalkreports that the Blues will likely continue to monitor the 22-year-old's progress this season, given that Xabi Alonso is said to be a huge admirer of the midfielder.
Alonso's ongoing midfield rebuild
Alonso is eager to continue revamping his midfield options at Chelsea as he builds his ideal squad. The club already moved to strengthen the middle of the park over the summer by securing the signature of Argentine talent Valentin Barco from Strasbourg.
Adding a dynamic profile like Camara would provide further energy and tactical flexibility to Alonso's evolving system. The 22-year-old has consistently proven his worth in the French top flight, maintaining his high standards despite the bitter disappointment of his failed switch to England.
However, Chelsea are well aware that they are not the only club tracking his rapid progress. The former Metz standout's consistent performances have ensured his name remains high on the scouting lists of several top European clubs.
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A fierce Premier League battle
A fierce battle for Camara's signature could easily materialise in the coming months. Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton, and Crystal Palace are all reportedly keeping a close eye on the Senegalese international's development in France.
If Chelsea hold firm on their strict refusal to pay the €70m asking price, it could open the door for one of those Premier League rivals to swoop in and hijack the deal. Monaco will inevitably face a crucial decision ahead of the upcoming transfer windows regarding their prized asset.
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