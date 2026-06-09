Fisnik Asllani remains on Borussia Dortmund's shortlist of attacking targets, according to Bild.

The 23-year-old TSG Hoffenheim attacker is viewed internally as a possible reinforcement for Dortmund's front line, especially should the club's squad undergo changes this summer.

According to the report, there have been fresh talks between the Kosovo international's entourage and BVB, and Asllani is said to be "very open to the idea" of a move to Dortmund. The club has reiterated its interest, but officials stress that concrete steps will only be taken once departures from the current squad are confirmed.

The futures of Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi are key: as long as both stay at Dortmund, a move for the Hoffenheim forward is unlikely. Should one depart, however, talks could accelerate rapidly.

Asllani has already made a name for himself: he impressed during his time at SV Elversberg and has since confirmed his qualities at a higher level with Hoffenheim, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

Reports indicate a fixed release clause of €30 million for clubs that have competed in the Champions League over the past three years, while other suitors would likely face a fee of around €25 million.

For Dortmund, however, the situation could become increasingly difficult. In addition to the Black and Yellows, RB Leipzig are also said to have expressed an interest. This increases the competitive pressure, especially as Dortmund's transfer planning is initially geared towards potential sales. If decisions are delayed, other interested parties could act more quickly.

Nevertheless, Asllani remains a serious topic of discussion in Dortmund. One potential advantage for BVB is that sporting director Ole Book knows the striker from their time together at Elversberg and is considered a key advocate. Should financial flexibility arise from a major sale, a move by Dortmund could follow shortly.