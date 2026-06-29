Brazil player ratings vs Japan: That's why Don Carlo is the coolest customer in football! Ancelotti masterminds come-from-behind win by sticking with Casemiro and bringing on Gabriel Martinelli to lead Selecao in the last 16 of the World Cup

Alisson Becker (5/10):

Some questions were asked of the Liverpool No.1 over getting beaten from distance by Sano but he was at full stretch for a wonderfully precise shot and just couldn't get anything on it.

Danilo (4/10):

Produced one decent ball into the area for Bruno Guimaraes but he was poor for the most part. Gifted Japan their opener with a shocking pass and was also later booked for hauling down Daizen Maeda.

Marquinhos (7/10):

Japan's pace on the break posed some problems for the Paris Saint-Germain captain but he unsurprisingly kept his composure at all times, particularly in possession.

Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

The Arsenal centre-back had the odd nervy moment but was outstanding on the ball throughout and Casemiro headed home one of several outstanding crosses from Gabriel.

Douglas Santos (7/10):

He's no Roberto Carlos but he was a decent outlet down the left-hand side and also did really well to head the ball back across the box for Casemiro, whose shot was somehow cleared off the line.