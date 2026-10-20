Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Sabah FK: Serhou Guirassy double secures crucial victory in Baku

Gregor Kobel - 6/10

The Swiss shot-stopper had a relatively quiet evening but was called into action to make three saves. He could do little about McCarthy's equaliser from close range. His distribution helped BVB maintain 55% possession, but he was rarely tested by a Sabah attack that struggled to convert their 1.13 xG into high-quality chances.

Waldemar Anton - 7/10

Operating in a three-man base during build-up, Anton was solid in his defensive duties. He contributed to the team's 44 clearances, helping to neutralise Sabah's infrequent counter-attacks. His positioning was disciplined, ensuring the defensive line remained high enough to compress the pitch.

Ramy Bensebaini - 6/10

Bensebaini provided a physical presence on the left side of the defensive unit. While he was substituted in the 71st minute as Kovac looked to refresh the energy levels, he performed his tasks efficiently, though he was occasionally stretched by Sabah's wide rotations before the break.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

The captain led by example, orchestrating the defensive line and contributing to the team's passing fluidity. He was instrumental in ensuring Dortmund won the majority of their aerial challenges (4 won vs 1 lost) and provided the leadership needed when Sabah pressured late in the game.

Julian Ryerson - 6/10

Ryerson offered his typical industry on the flank, providing an outlet in wide areas. He tracked back diligently to prevent Sabah from exploiting the spaces behind Dortmund's advanced wing-backs, though his final ball lacked the precision seen from the central midfielders.

Daniel Svensson - 6/10

Svensson played a functional role until his withdrawal in the 77th minute. He helped maintain the team's width and was involved in several of the 23 crosses Dortmund delivered into the box. A tidy performance without being spectacular.