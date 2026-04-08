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Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Borussia Dortmund confirm interest in Jadon Sancho homecoming transfer as Man Utd outcast approaches free agency

J. Sancho
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Manchester United
Premier League
Aston Villa
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund have officially confirmed their interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho as a free agent when his Manchester United contract expires this June. The Bundesliga giants are exploring a third stint for the 26-year-old winger, though any potential homecoming would require the attacker to accept a substantial reduction in his current salary.

  • Dortmund plot sensational third reunion

    The German outfit are seriously considering a move to bring the England international back to the Signal Iduna Park following his difficult spell in the Premier League. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Sancho’s tenure with United is reaching its conclusion five years after his high-profile £73 million move to Old Trafford. Despite his struggles for consistency in England, the Dortmund hierarchy remain optimistic that returning to familiar surroundings could help the winger rediscover the form that once made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.

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    Ricken confirms ongoing player analysis

    Dortmund officials have admitted that they are meticulously vetting potential reinforcements for the summer window, with Sancho's name high on the list of targets. While the club is keen on a reunion, reports from Sky Germany suggest that the financial aspects of the deal remain a primary hurdle given the player's current £15m annual earnings.

    Discussing the club's transfer strategy and their specific interest in the winger, Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken told SPORT BILD: “We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely. We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well.”

  • United 'dream' drawing to sad close

    Sancho’s journey since his 2021 exit has been fraught with difficulty, as a self-described "dream come true" at United now looks destined to peter out in abject fashion. After struggling in his first two-and-a-half seasons at United, the winger impressed during a loan spell at Dortmund but again underwhelmed in a subsequent temporary stint at Chelsea. His current loan spell at Villa has also proven difficult, with the 26-year-old managing just one goal and three assists in 31 appearances this season, of which only 17 have been as a starter.

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    Financial compromise key to comeback

    As Sancho approaches the final weeks of his United contract, the focus shifts to whether he is willing to take a significant pay cut to facilitate a return to Germany. Dortmund's belief in his ability provides a potential lifeline for an attacker who has become a peripheral figure in the Premier League.