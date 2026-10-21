Barcelona report PSG to UEFA over 'aggressive' Halloween tifo featuring chainsaw and destroyed crest in Champions League showdown

Despite the entertaining spectacle on the pitch, the encounter proved physically devastating for both squads. Paris Saint-Germain lost Ousmane Dembele to a suspected thigh issue inside the opening 20 minutes, forcing Ferran Torres to enter the fray against his former club.

The situation deteriorated further in the second half following a chaotic double blow for the hosts. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia required assistance from medical staff after tweaking his knee in an aerial challenge with Xavi Espart, while club captain Marquinhos was also forced off during the exact same sequence.

Barcelona did not escape the bruising affair unscathed. Dani Olmo lasted just 27 minutes before suffering a knock of his own, leaving Fermin Lopez to replace him during a frantic opening period.



