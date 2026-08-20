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'Replacing Robert Lewandowski is difficult' - Barcelona make big Julian Alvarez decision after €100m rejection
Barca halt Alvarez pursuit
Blaugrana have parked their attempts to sign Atletico forward Alvarez before the transfer window closes. The Catalan club have accepted that a deal will not materialise this month without a radical late twist. Alvarez had been Barca's top target to rebuild their attack following the departures of Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.
However, Los Rojiblancos remain steadfast in their refusal to sell the Argentina international, despite having alreadyturned down a €100m (£85m) bid earlier this summer. Although Alvarez publicly expressed his desire to change clubs, Atletico's stubborn stance has forced sporting director Deco to look elsewhere. Barca have not completely ruled out returning for the 26-year-old, but alternative options are now being actively evaluated.
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Deco and Flick outline striker search
Flick remains determined to recruit a natural central striker to complete his squad. While acknowledging the ongoing search, Deco admitted that finding a suitable successor to Lewandowski represents an immense challenge for the board.
"We're looking for that player [a striker] and Deco is doing a great job," Flick said Wednesday, as quoted by ESPN.
Deco added: "We've lost two players in attack, Lewy and Ferran. I think we have solutions to cover Ferran with the signings we have made. Replacing Robert is much more difficult. It's really tough to replace a player like him.
"We have some internal solutions, but we have to look [what's available]. There is a lot of noise. I think there will be more movement, we are still working hard."
Internal solutions and alternative targets
If a new striker fails to arrive, some figures at the club believe internal tactical adjustments will suffice. Flick could deploy Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, or Lamine Yamal through the middle, while Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo offer false-nine options.
The only natural striker in Barcelona's pre-season squad is 18-year-old Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim. The teenager scored against Al Ahly in Wednesday's Joan Gamper Trophy victory, taking his pre-season tally to four goals.
Praising the youngster, Flick remarked: "Hamza is a good forward. We can see that with how he attacks crosses. Today I also saw him keep the ball well, which is good. That's what I want to see from him."
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Busy transfer deadline lies ahead
Deco is assessing a wide list of potential market alternatives as the transfer deadline approaches. Earlier moves for Joao Pedro and Junior Kroupi fell through, while Lautaro Martinez, Luis Suarez, and Benjamin Sesko have been deemed financially impossible.
Villarreal duo Georges Mikautadze and Ayoze Perez are under consideration, with club analysts particularly impressed by Mikautadze's underlying data and performances in Spain.
Barcelona remain active in the market after confirming Rodri as their fourth summer signing alongside Gordon, Adeyemi, and Jesse Bisiwu. With Joao Cancelo also set to join this week, Deco will continue working behind the scenes to deliver a final attacking addition.
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