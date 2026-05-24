The club owner of the German record champions dominated the headlines for hours on the day of the final.
Translated by
"Barcelona doesn't have a penny," Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß taunts the Catalan club
It began with a remarkable interview in *Der Spiegel*, where he cast doubt on Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl. He then took a swipe at Real Madrid's incoming coach José Mourinho, who had watched the cup final between Bayern and VfB Stuttgart as the Swabians' guest. Hoeneß also lashed out at supporters of both clubs, who used the showpiece to vent their frustration at the DFB and stage dramatic pyrotechnic protests.
But the outspokenness did not end there. After Bayern's 3-0 win, Hoeneß appeared on ARD and began by lauding hat-trick hero Harry Kane. "That's the best signing we've ever made," the 74-year-old declared. That is the best transfer we have ever made." It was a bold declaration, given the club's history of big-name signings, and Kane had cost Bayern just under €100 million when he arrived in 2023.
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Uli Hoeneß: "FC Bayern is not a selling club."
Having enjoyed a stellar season (68 goals and assists in 51 games), the England captain is not for sale, the Reds insist. "Of course not. FC Bayern is a club that buys players, not one that sells them," said Hoeneß, also addressing the rumour that FC Barcelona are reportedly targeting Kane as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski (whose contract will not be renewed). "Besides, Barcelona don't have any money. That's how it all starts."
The Catalans have been plagued by financial problems in recent years and have repeatedly struggled to register new signings for competitive matches due to LaLiga's wage cap. However, the situation has since eased and, for the new season, the Spanish champions are returning to the so-called "1:1 rule", which means no further restrictions on the transfer market.
Harry Kane is set to extend his contract with Bayern Munich.
Kane, for his part, was flattered by Hoeneß's special praise. "It's lovely to hear something like that, of course. So many great players have played for this club, so I feel honoured. It was a big step for me and my family. I feel like I'm part of the club's history."
The 32-year-old added: "I'm really happy. We have a fantastic team, perhaps the best in Europe, and a brilliant manager. I'm enjoying my time here. Nights like this are why I came."
Kane's contract with Bayern runs until 2027, and the club is planning an early extension. Sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that talks will intensify now the season is over, with the aim of finalising the deal before the World Cup.
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FC Bayern's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Harry Kane Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2023 €95 million Lucas Hernandez Defence Atlético Madrid 2019 £80m Luis Diaz Attack Liverpool FC 2025 €70m Matthijs de Ligt Defence Juventus 2022 €67m Michael Olise Attack Crystal Palace 2024 €53 million.