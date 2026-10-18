AFP
Bad news for Luis Enrique! PSG confirm Nuno Mendes has suffered a thigh injury and will miss blockbuster Barcelona clash
Mendes sidelined for European showdown
Enrique faces a major defensive headache as Paris Saint-Germain prepare for their high-stakes Champions League meeting with Barcelona. The French giants have officially confirmed that left-back Mendes will be unavailable for the match at the Parc des Princes.
The 22-year-old defender sustained a thigh injury during the club's recent domestic outing, and subsequent tests have revealed the extent of the damage is worse than initially feared. It is a frustrating development for the former Sporting CP man, who has been a vital component of the Parisians' backline when fully fit.
- AFP
From precaution to confirmed injury
The injury occurred during PSG’s 3-1 victory over Strasbourg on Saturday evening. Mendes had entered the fray as a second-half substitute in the 53rd minute but was unable to complete the match, leaving the pitch shortly before the final whistle. The club released an official medical update stating that the player is The player has been sidelined after sustaining a muscular injury to his left thigh and will be sidelined for several weeks.
Before the definitive medical results were published, there was a glimmer of hope that the problem was minor. Following the win against Strasbourg, Luis Enrique was cautious when asked about the player's condition. "I don't know if we can call it an injury, but we decided to play with one fewer player because we didn't want to take any risks," the manager told L'Equipe.
The Spanish tactician chose to finish the game with ten men rather than risk further damage to his starting left-back, but the Sunday morning examinations ultimately brought the bad news that the recovery window would be too short for the Barcelona clash.
Tactical dilemma for Luis Enrique
The absence of Mendes is particularly poorly timed given the specific threat posed by the opposition. Barcelona’s attacking play often flows through their young sensation Lamine Yamal, and Mendes’ previous success in neutralizing the winger during international duty suggested he was the ideal candidate for the job. Without his primary left-back, Enrique must now find a way to stop one of world football's most creative young talents without sacrificing his own team's offensive balance.
Current squad depth provides a few different routes for the coaching staff to explore. Lucas Digne is the most natural replacement in the squad and has the experience to step into a game of this magnitude. However, Digne has struggled in past encounters with elite, high-pace wingers, leading to suggestions that Enrique might look elsewhere. Another strong contender is Lucas Hernandez, who has predominantly featured as a central defender recently but rose to prominence as a world-class left-back.
- AFP
Internal solutions and squad depth
Alternatively, the manager could opt for a more experimental solution that has worked in the past. Warren Zaïre-Emery, the club’s teenage sensation, has previously filled in at full-back during periods of suspension or injury. While he is naturally a central midfielder, his athleticism and tactical intelligence allow him to adapt to multiple roles on the pitch.
This shift would require a reshuffle in the engine room, potentially bringing Joao Neves into a more prominent role. Using Zaïre-Emery at left-back would give PSG a more inverted look, potentially helping them dominate the midfield battle while still having the physical presence to compete with Barcelona's technical attackers.
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