Atletico Madrid want El CHOLO to stay! Diego Simeone's future takes shape ahead of contract expiry

The hierarchy at Atletico Madrid is facing a crucial period of decision-making that will define the club's trajectory for years to come. At the very top of their sporting agenda is the future of Simeone, the man who has become synonymous with the club's modern identity. The Argentine tactician is currently operating under a contract that expires on June 30, meaning the sporting directorate must soon finalize their plans for the 2027-28 campaign. While the clock is ticking, the sentiment within the walls of the Metropolitano is one of continuity rather than revolution.

Internal sources indicate to AS, that the club's unwavering desire is for Simeone to remain at the helm. Since his arrival in late 2011, the "Cholo" has transformed Atletico from a sleeping giant into a consistent European heavyweight. Even after over a decade in charge, Simeone has maintained that he possesses the same hunger and energy that he brought to his first match at La Rosaleda in January 2012.

This enduring passion is the primary reason why the club sees no reason to look for a successor, believing that Simeone is still the best person to lead their sporting project into its next phase.