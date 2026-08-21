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Adhe Makayasa

Atletico Madrid fans stage angry training ground protests against Barcelona-linked Julian Alvarez

J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Furious Atletico Madrid supporters have staged angry protests at the club's training ground targeting Julian Alvarez following his push to join Barcelona this summer. Banners demanding the Argentine's departure were displayed after hostile chants echoed during their La Liga opener, leaving the forward's relationship with the fanbase in tatters.

  • Furious supporters demand exit

    Fury among Atletico supporters boiled over at the club's training ground, where banners reading "Julian Out" and signs displaying his crossed-out No. 19 were put up. That visible backlash followed insulting chants aimed at the striker during Wednesday's La Liga opener against Malaga at the Estadio Metropolitano. The 26-year-old forward's relationship with the fanbase has deteriorated rapidly after he openly expressed his desire to leave for Barcelona this summer.


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    Manager downplays physical readiness

    Diego Simeone has attempted to diffuse dressing-room tension by insisting that Alvarez remains central to his plans, despite the forward formally requesting a transfer in the off-season.

    Speaking ahead of the Malaga clash on Tuesday, Simeone maintained that the Argentine's absence was purely down to match fitness, reiterating that he still considers Alvarez the squad's best player and expects him to feature against Villarreal on Sunday.

  • Catalan giants hit roadblock

    Since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has been a pivotal attacking focal point for Los Rojiblancos, registering 49 goals and 17 assists across 106 appearances. Although Atletico reportedly opened the door to an Arsenal switch, the striker - under contract until June 2030 - remains fixated solely on joining Hansi Flick's side. However, the capital club's outright refusal to negotiate has now prompted the Catalan giants to explore alternative attacking targets.

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    Hostile reception awaits forward

    Simeone faces a delicate task reintegrating Alvarez for Sunday's home meeting with Villarreal, particularly with fellow forward Alexander Sorloth sidelined through injury. The coaching staff must also quickly integrate new defensive recruit Cristian 'Cuti' Romero to stabilise the team amid brewing off-pitch unrest. Should Alvarez feature, a severe test of temperament awaits under the unforgiving glare of the home crowd as the transfer deadline looms.

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR