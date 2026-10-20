Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo urges peace in Real Madrid & LaLiga refereeing conflict

The landscape of Spanish football has recently been dominated by a growing friction between Real and the league’s governing bodies over officiating quality. Cerezo, speaking in Germany ahead of Atletico’s European meeting with Stuttgart, made it clear that he believes the current atmosphere is detrimental to the sport. He emphasised that those in power have a responsibility to lead by example and de-escalate tensions that have boiled over in recent weeks.

"In football, in general, there does not have to be war, and even less so between the executives," the Atletico president explained, as quoted by COPE. Despite his call for peace, the president admitted that no club is immune to the frustration caused by officiating decisions. "We all complain about everything, don't we? We've complained too, and we'll probably continue to complain," he added.