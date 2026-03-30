This is the time of year when clubs anxiously watch international matches, hoping their players won’t get injured. And yet, inevitably, there is always a player who gets injured and is ruled out for the upcoming matches. In this regard, the crisis currently facing Arsenal has caused quite a stir in England: 11 players from Arteta’s squad have been forced to withdraw from international duty or return to London early due to fitness issues.
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Arsenal’s injury crisis is becoming a major issue: 11 players have pulled out of international duty
INJURED PLAYERS
Most of them, incidentally, are all key players for the Gunners: Bukayo Saka left the training camp ahead of England’s friendly against Japan as a precaution due to minor fitness issues, Noni Madueke has returned to London following a left knee injury sustained during the friendly against Uruguay, and Eberechi Eze was replaced at the last minute by Ben White (also of Arsenal and on target against Uruguay) in the squad list as he is still struggling with the calf injury he picked up in the Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.
THE OTHERS
And furthermore: William Saliba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a left ankle injury; Gabriel Magalhães is out with a right knee problem sustained after the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City; Jurriën Timber is still recovering from a groin injury and has therefore had to withdraw from the Netherlands squad; and Piero Hincapié picked up an injury during the friendly against Morocco. Then there are Martin Ødegaard and Martin Zubimendi: the former is continuing his rehabilitation following a knee injury, which is why Norway manager Solbakken decided not to call him up; the latter came on in the closing minutes of the friendly against Serbia, during which he picked up a niggle in his right knee that will see him miss the match against Egypt.
ARSENAL'S FIXTURES
Over the next few days, the manager will consult with the medical staff to assess whether any of the players – and if so, which ones – will be fit in time for the next match: Arsenal will take to the pitch on Saturday 4 April at 9pm for their FA Cup quarter-final away at Southampton, three days later (again at 9pm) they will travel to Lisbon to face Sporting in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and the next league match – the Gunners are top of the Premier League, 11 points clear of Man City, who have a game in hand – is scheduled against Bournemouth on Saturday 11 April at 1.30pm.