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Arsenal plot double transfer raid on rivals Manchester United for academy prospects James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye
Arsenal target Manchester United youngsters
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have launched an ambitious attempt to sign Scanlon and Ogunneye from Manchester United. The Premier League champions are eager to add the duo to their youth ranks this summer as part of an aggressive recruitment strategy. Scanlon and Ogunneye have been monitored closely by Arsenal, and the club are confident that they can lure both talents away from Old Trafford.
This potential double swoop serves as a direct response to Manchester United successfully signing Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal in recent seasons, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between the two rival academies.
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Scanlon and Ogunneye seek permanent exits
Scanlon, 19, and Ogunneye, 20, spent valuable time away from Manchester United on loan last season in search of first-team football. Scanlon scored once in six appearances for League Two side Swindon Town, while Ogunneye played 21 matches for Newport County before returning to his parent club in January. The two prospects are now reportedly ready to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis to further their development. Arsenal have seized this opportunity, and it is believed that Scanlon has already agreed to a two-year contract with an option for an additional 12 months, highlighting the commitment Arsenal are making to secure top emerging talent.
New academy leadership driving recruitment
This aggressive youth recruitment drive follows the recent appointment of Pascal De Maesschalck as the new academy head at Arsenal, replacing Per Mertesacker. Arsenal are actively targeting several domestic prospects to ensure a steady pipeline of talent. Speaking about the new academy direction, sporting director Andrea Berta explained: "We are delighted to welcome Pascal to Arsenal. He brings extensive experience from some of Europe's leading football clubs and has an outstanding track record in youth development. We are excited to have him with us as we continue to build for the future, developing young players and identifying the best emerging talent to join Arsenal on a journey towards professional football."
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What's next for Arsenal?
Arsenal will now focus on finalising the paperwork and compensation agreements required to bring Scanlon and Ogunneye to London. The club are also expected to complete pending moves for other teenage talents, including Vincent Joseph and Axel Donczew, in the coming weeks. Supporters will eagerly track whether these additions can ultimately force their way into Mikel Arteta's first-team setup.
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