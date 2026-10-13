Arsenal player ratings vs Lille: Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber spark second-half blitz to maintain perfect European start

Arsenal maintained their flawless trajectory in the Champions League league phase with a dominant 3-0 victory over Lille at the Emirates Stadium. The contest was a tale of two halves; the first saw Mikel Arteta's side struggle to break down a resilient and well-drilled French block, entering the interval with the scoreline locked at 0-0 despite controlling 58% of the ball possession. The tactical stalemate required a shift in intensity, which the Gunners duly delivered after the restart.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute when Timber marauded forward to slot home following excellent work from Noni Madueke. This opened the floodgates, as Eze doubled the advantage just three minutes later, assisted by second-half substitute Bukayo Saka. Saka then turned scorer himself in the 71st minute, finishing a Kai Havertz pass to put the result beyond doubt. Lille offered very little in response, failing to register a single shot on target as Arsenal's defensive structure remained impenetrable.