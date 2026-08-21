Arsenal star sensationally 'offering himself to Barcelona daily' as Mikel Arteta faces late squad shake-up

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been vocal about the need for more depth in his squad after Robert Lewandowski left on a free transfer and Ferran Torres joined Paris Saint-Germain. The La Liga champions initially targeted Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, but Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has reportedly vetoed any deal for the Argentine forward.

COPE journalist Victor Navarro claims that Gyokeres’ camp is sensing an opportunity to secure a move to the Catalan giants following the collapse of their other primary targets. Providing an update on Barcelona's ongoing search for a striker, Navarro shared on X: "Lautaro Martinez becomes, with the consensus of the entire club, the number one option for Barca. Yesterday the club once again received the information that [Atletico Madrid CEO Angel] Gil Marín is vetoing Julian Alvarez. Gyokeres is offering himself to Barça daily. [Nicolo] Tresoldi is very, very much liked at FCB."

While Martinez remains the dream signing, the financial and logistical attainability of Gyokeres could make him a more realistic solution for Flick as the transfer deadline rapidly approaches.



