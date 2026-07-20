Arsenal join the race for £102m Liverpool & PSG target after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea in record-breaking £117m transfer

Arsenal have entered the race for Diomande as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his attacking options following a dramatic turn of events in the transfer market. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated on his YouTube channel that the north London club has made an initial enquiry for the Ivory Coast international, who has become one of the most sought-after teenagers in European football after a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga.

However, any deal for the 19-year-old will require a significant financial layout, with Leipzig reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €120 million (£102m) to part with their prized asset. "Arsenal, over the last few days, made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal," Romano said.