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'It’s only a matter of time' - Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick confirms new contract for Mikel Arteta is imminent
Gunners chief provides definitive contract update
Garlick has delivered the news that every Gunners supporter has been waiting for, insisting that Arteta’s future at the club will be “resolved very shortly.” The Spaniard, who famously ended the club's two-decade wait for a Premier League title last season, has entered the final year of the contract he signed back in 2024.
Despite the ticking clock, the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium remains completely relaxed about the situation, viewing a new deal as a formality rather than a concern. The focus has remained firmly on the pitch and the ongoing transfer window, but the administrative work to secure Arteta's long-term stay is now reaching its conclusion.
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Arteta desire to stay
Speaking to the BBC Sport, Garlick was transparent about the club's intentions and the manager's desire to stay. The CEO made it clear that there is no tension between the parties. Arteta recently stated he feels extremely happy and very grateful to be working at the club where he has rebuilt the first-team culture.
"Mikel wants to be at Arsenal and we want Mikel at Arsenal. It’s only a matter of time before we put that into a new contract. Everyone is very confident and calm. We’re just navigating a transfer window and I’m sure Mikel’s contract will be resolved very shortly," Garlick said.
Transformation of North London fortunes
Arteta’s impact has been nothing short of revolutionary, evolving the Gunners from a side struggling for identity into the premier force in English football. By securing the Premier League trophy last term, he achieved what many thought impossible during the dominance of Manchester City, providing the first league title for the club since the Invincibles era of 2004. Furthermore, he guided the North London outfit to the Champions League final, cementing their status as one of Europe’s elite units.
As the Gunners prepare for another grueling campaign, the focus remains on maintaining the high standards set during their successful title-winning season. Arteta has been vocal about the need for his squad to evolve and handle the physical and mental demands of competing on multiple fronts, including the Champions League.
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A new era of stability
For Arteta, the new contract represents a validation of the culture he has built at London Colney. Since taking the reins, he has overhauled the squad, moving on high-profile veterans in favor of a young, hungry core that has matured into title winners. As Arsenal prepare to begin their title defense against Coventry City at the Emirates this Friday, the atmosphere around the club is one of supreme confidence. The convincing nature of their Community Shield win suggested that the Gunners have no intention of slowing down after their recent successes.
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