Argentina player ratings vs Austria: The GOAT! Lionel Messi makes amends for pitiful penalty miss by smashing World Cup goals record - but Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez need to start scoring

Emiliano Martinez (6/10):

Made one decent save from a well-struck Marcel Sabitzer free-kick but was untroubled for the most part.

Nahuel Molina (6/10):

As usual, a decent outlet down the right-hand side for Argentina but Scaloni will have appreciated his defensive work above all else.

Cristian Romero (6/10):

The Spurs man was having a very solid game at the back before being belatedly forced off with a knock he picked up after being caught late at the start of the second half.

Lisandro Martinez (7/10):

The Manchester United man didn't really put a foot wrong at the back, as Argentina dealt quite comfortably with the threat posed by Michael Gregoritsch and his fellow forwards.

Facundo Medina (7/10):

A fine performance from the left-back, who defended ferociously while at the same time popping up with the assist for the game's winning goal. Wisely subbed late on as he was on a booking.