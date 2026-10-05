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Antonio Conte breaks silence on Man Utd job and a return to the Premier League
Conte plays down quick return
Conte has poured cold water on suggestions he is ready for an immediate return to management. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has been out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer. However, the Italian refused to completely rule out a move back to England in the future.
United have been heavily linked with Conte following a dismal start to the season under Carrick. The Red Devils have endured their joint-worst ever start to a Premier League campaign. To make matters worse, Carrick's men were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a defeat to Brighton.
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English football using financial bazookas
In an interview with The Athletic, Conte admitted that another role in English football still appeals. He also stated that he would consider taking an in-season job "if it's worth it", before highlighting the immense financial power of the Premier League.
"In England today they’re using bazookas, while everywhere else they’re still using a pistol," Conte explained. "But we also need to be careful about how the money is spent. That’s why we were talking earlier about making the right assessments, about having a vision, because you may well have the money, but you have to spend it wisely."
Honouring a history of winning
Conte has won league titles in both England and Italy, making him an obvious candidate for top jobs across Europe. Alongside United, Juventus have also been linked with their former manager, although the Serie A side recently backed current boss Luciano Spalletti.
For Conte, any potential new project must be matched by a fierce desire to achieve ultimate success. The passionate Italian made it clear that he only wants to work in an environment that strives for greatness.
He addeed: "If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself - a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories - you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals.
"I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.
"There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete."
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Igniting that winning spark again
While Conte seems content to bide his time, the pressure continues to mount on Carrick in Manchester. United are desperately searching for solutions to turn their underwhelming season around. If an opportunity does arise at Old Trafford or elsewhere, Conte appears ready to demand full commitment from the club that eventually hires him.
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