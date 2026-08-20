Argentina claim 'anti-Argentina campaign' failed to stop Lionel Messi and Co reaching 2026 World Cup Final

The message takes aim at claims of an organised campaign against them, making clear the squad take pride in their run despite losing to Spain in the final: "This group arrived with the goal of giving the Argentine people another Final, and no matter how much of an anti-Argentina campaign there was, we got there anyway," the video says.

"When someone tells you something happened, tell them yes. What happened was that there was a team that gave everything to win, fought until the end and walked away with its head held high.

"Our captain's tears taught us once again that you can win, but what you can never do, no matter what happens, is stop trying," the message concludes.