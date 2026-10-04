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Andy Carroll bravely opens up on devastating sexual assault by former television dance coach Kevin Adams
Revealing the harrowing truth
Carroll publicly named his abuser after court documents were made available, telling The Sun on Sunday: "Now that Kevin Adams has been named in court documents as my abuser, I can confirm it. Hopefully now I can finally start to put this chapter behind me. This had a devastating impact on my life and loved ones."
Adams was a dance coach on the BBC show Fame Academy. He was convicted of sexual offences at Chelmsford Crown Court and imprisoned. Carroll shared that the trauma affected every facet of his life, making it difficult to focus on football.
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Detailing the traumatic incident
Carroll explained that Adams had invited himself over to watch a boxing match following a game. Carroll noted he felt lightheaded after Adams mixed some drinks. He wrote in his book, Owning It: "I sleep naked and when I wake up this guy is under the duvet trying to give me a blowjob. I smack him as hard as I can and he hits the deck. I grab hold of his feet and drag him out on the driveway. I go back inside, lock the door and call the police and the nanny. And then it suddenly occurs to me, what if I killed him?"
Finding strength in support
Following the publication, Carroll received immense support from other male victims. He shared on social media that speaking out has been an incredibly difficult process, but the messages reminded him how crucial it is for men to talk when they are ready. Carroll noted that naming a perpetrator can have severe emotional consequences, but taking back control allowed him to tell his story on his own terms. Adams, meanwhile, was placed on the Sex Offender Register and is banned from entering the village where Carroll lived. The police eventually called to confirm Adams had been found guilty.
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Moving forward on and off the pitch
Carroll hopes sharing his painful experience will empower other survivors to seek help. On the pitch, he continues his footballing career with National League South side Dagenham & Redbridge. Away from football, Carroll is preparing for a separate trial next January after pleading not guilty to breaching a non-molestation order.
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