Andoni Iraola's Liverpool in-tray: Get Alexander Isak firing, convince Alisson to stay and figure out what to do with Florian Wirtz

Usually, the last thing a manager wants is to see an important player heading off to a major international tournament. However, Slot argued shortly before he was sacked that Alexander Isak's participation in the World Cup might actually be a good thing for Liverpool.

After all, it's not as if the Sweden international was at the risk of burnout. He only started 13 times during his first, injury-plagued campaign on Merseyside. So, one could easily understand why Slot thought it would be "very helpful" for Isak to play "a lot of games" at the World Cup.

Of course, the obvious risk is that he breaks down again in North America, but Isak unquestionably needs minutes more than any other player in the Liverpool squad.

Indeed, it would be a massive boost for Iraola if the British-record buy were to come out of the tournament unscathed and with his confidence restored after stringing together some starts and maybe even scoring a couple of goals. The early signs are encouraging, too, with Isak having come off the bench to score a stunner in Sweden's friendly against Norway on Monday.

Given Iraola joined Bournemouth three years ago, he's obviously familiar with the Newcastle version of Isak - and that's the version Liverpool need next season. Another four-goal campaign is utterly unthinkable for a £125 million player, so while the new coach will want Isak back for as much of pre-season as possible to impress upon him the importance of pressing, the World Cup could prove key to helping him get the very best out of his new No.9.

Iraola worked wonders with Eli Junior Kroupi at Bournemouth. Who knows what he could achieve with a fully-fit Isak at Anfield?