Federico Chiesa set for shock striker role as Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola hints at tactical experiment amid injury crisis

The Liverpool boss is currently navigating a severe injury crisis at the top end of the pitch. Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike have all been ruled out of action.

Addressing his depleted forward line, Iraola admitted the situation is challenging. "Even before [the injuries to Isak and Gakpo], we don’t have Hugo Ekitike, another very good centre-forward I’m looking forward to having available," he explained to reporters. "We don’t have Hugo, we don’t have Alex."

The manager also acknowledged that Lewis Koumas is now his only natural striker. He added: "A pure number nine, it’s true that we probably only have Koumas right now, but we have some other options."