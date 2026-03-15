Igor Tudor has certainly had a disastrous start as Tottenham Hotspur manager. At least there was a glimmer of hope against Liverpool FC following five consecutive defeats, but the Spurs have still been waiting for a Premier League win since 28 December 2025. The spectre of relegation has long been haunting London; the Spurs are just one point ahead of Nottingham and West Ham, who currently occupy the first relegation spot.
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An embarrassing mix-up? Spurs manager Igor Tudor becomes a laughing stock – Tottenham pull off a narrow victory against Liverpool and Wirtz
Even before the 1-1 draw against the Reds, Tudor once again made a fool of himself and immediately became the talk of social media. This was because TV footage showed Tudor apparently trying to greet his fellow manager Arne Slot before kick-off, but mistaking him for his own team manager, Allan Dixon, whom he approached from behind and tried to play a joke on with a pat on the shoulder.
But the move backfired. Dixon, who like Slot is bald, reacted with surprise when he spotted Tudor – and the Croatian also looked somewhat perplexed. Tudor then continued to look around for Slot and finally spotted him near the Liverpool bench.
Earlier in the week, the Spurs manager – who remains winless (five games, four defeats, one draw) – had come under criticism for first benching first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ahead of the Champions League round of 16 first leg, and then taking substitute Antonin Kinsky off after just 17 minutes and two costly errors.
Spurs celebrate a narrow escape thanks to a last-minute equaliser
Dominik Szoboszlai (18') had put LFC ahead with a direct free-kick; Florian Wirtz, making his second start following his injury lay-off, was substituted in the 64th minute. Richarlison (90') scored a late equaliser. Team manager Slot’s side thus also botched their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Galatasaray Istanbul. Liverpool had lost the first leg in Turkey 0-1.
Tottenham also face a Champions League fixture on Wednesday, but the 5-2 defeat in the first leg against Atlético Madrid is currently the least of the Londoners’ worries. After six defeats in a row – four of them under Tudor – the Spurs did pick up a point again, but the Europa League winners have long been embroiled in a relegation battle in the league. In 16th place, Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone.
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