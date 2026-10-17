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'I want to leave a legacy!' - Amad Diallo outlines Man Utd ambition and explains why he always turns to Bruno Fernandes for advice
Winger targets special century landmark
Amad is determined to write his name into Red Devils folklore while leaning on his skipper for guidance. Officially signed from Atalanta in January 2021, the No.16 will celebrate his 100th club outing if he features against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Having debuted under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Real Sociedad in February 2021 before two seasons out on loan, he is now a first-team regular.
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Italian connection strengthens dressing-room bond
Since netting a memorable FA Cup winner against Liverpool in March 2024, the wide man has added another 15 goals to his club tally and wants to elevate his output further by studying his fellow forwards. Fernandes' previous spell in Serie A has also given the pair a shared language since the winger arrived at Old Trafford.
Outlining his personal targets for the campaign to the club's official website, Amad said: "This season, I want to score more goals and give more assists. That is something that I want to improve. I want to learn also from other players, like Bruno [Fernandes]. For Bruno, it's natural. From [Matheus] Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan [Mbeumo]. For them, it's natural. I have to learn from them and it's something I'm learning this season and will improve on."
Explaining why he turns to his captain for advice, he continued: "Bruno is the guy I like to talk to when I have a little bit [of a] problem or if I need advice from a player. When I need advice on something, I'm always going to Bruno to talk to him, because he speaks Italian. So, for me, it's easy to ask him what he thinks, which advice he can give me, and I think the player that's helped me a lot here is Bruno. But also when Eric Bailly was here, I was very close to him, but yeah, after Eric, I think Bruno is the guy that helped me a lot since I arrived in this club."
African centurion eyes lasting impact
Should he feature on Sunday, Amad will become only the fourth African player to reach a century of appearances for United, following Bailly, Quinton Fortune and Andre Onana. Rather than resting on that achievement, he wants to ensure supporters fondly remember his contributions whenever his time at the club comes to an end.
Detailing his desire to make the most of his privilege in Manchester, Amad added: "I want to leave a legacy here in Manchester where people will say 'we had this guy, he was crazy, he was unbelievable'. I don't want to leave this club one day and have people say 'oh no, he didn't give enough... he had the talent, but he didn't give enough'.
"I want to give something that I know that I can give, because I have the privilege to play for Manchester United. I want to take that privilege and give something to the club. It's something that is hurting me and I want to do it. One day, if I leave this club, I want people to say good things about me."
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Fierce derby awaits returning attacker
The 24-year-old has made just two appearances this term after missing the opening weeks with a pre-season ankle injury. He started and played 59 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before replacing Marcus Rashford for 25 minutes as 10-man United - following Leny Yoro's red card - lost 2-0 at Atletico Madrid. Regaining his match sharpness will now be vital as the visitors chase a much-needed victory in Yorkshire.
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