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'Waiting for my moment!' – Alexander Isak reveals mind-set behind dramatic Liverpool winner
Isak marks return with decisive winner in West London
Alexander Isak marked his return from injury with a clinical winner as Liverpool came from behind to defeat nine-man Brentford 2-1. The Swedish striker started at the Gtech Community Stadium after missing recent fixtures, completing a second-half turnaround alongside Victor Munoz.
The Reds trailed at half-time to Keane Lewis-Potter's header before Brentford saw Yehor Yarmoliuk sent off for violent conduct.
Isak struck 20 minutes from time, displaying sharp reflexes inside a crowded penalty area to secure three vital points.
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Swede breaks down crucial moment of concentration
Speaking after the match, Isak explained how maintaining total focus allowed him to convert his only clear-cut opportunity. "Super-happy with the win," Isak told club media. "It's a tough ground, it's a tough team to play, especially away from home."
"We knew it was going to be a fight, a bit of a scrappy game, and it's important to come out on top in these games."
"It was more about concentration because I didn't have too many chances," Isak added. "I was kind of waiting for my moment and that was the one."
Striker adapts to packed defense after red card
Isak noted that Brentford's low block following Yarmoliuk's dismissal required rapid instincts in tight spaces. "I just tried to get control of the ball and finish as quickly as possible. Luckily, it went in," he described.
"When they go a man down, obviously they protect their goal a bit more, so there's not much space to play in."
"You've got to be ready for when the chance pops up. There's still lots to improve but we're taking steps."
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Reds build momentum ahead of European return
Isak's match-winning contribution provided the perfect response following his brief spell on the sidelines through injury.
Andoni Iraola's side will now turn their attention back to European duties as they prepare to host Villarreal on Tuesday evening.
The victory keeps Liverpool moving forward in the Premier League table as squad options continue to strengthen.
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