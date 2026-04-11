Ahead of the Elite Play-offs… 5 thrilling moments that set the league phase alight

With the decisive stage approaching, the focus returns to the standout moments of the Joy Under-21 Elite Championship, a competition that has already served up high-quality football and thrilling action in earlier rounds.

The quarter-final play-offs get underway tomorrow, Sunday, as teams gear up for high-stakes showdowns following their closely contested league meetings.

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Those performances have set the stage for decisive head-to-head clashes as the title race gathers pace.