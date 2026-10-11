Mike Maignan - 6/10

The Frenchman was largely a spectator for much of the match as Sassuolo managed just four shots on target. He made a crucial sprawling save to deny Kieron Bowie shortly before Milan conceded, but could do little about Odenthal's close-range equaliser in the 68th minute. Distributed the ball well, maintaining a high line to support Milan's heavy possession.

Strahinja Pavlovic - 6/10

A physically demanding evening for the Serbian. He came incredibly close to opening the scoring deep into first-half stoppage time (45+6') but saw his towering near-post header brilliantly saved by Arijanet Muric. Defensively, he struggled with the agility of Sassuolo's attackers and received a yellow card in stoppage time (90+1') after a desperate challenge.

Mario Gila - 6/10

The most composed of the starting back three, Gila read the game well and was instrumental in Milan's build-up play. He covered space effectively and won a crucial foul in the dying moments that led to Sassuolo's potential winning goal being disallowed.

Matteo Gabbia - 5/10

A short-lived appearance for the Italian, who was forced off on a stretcher with a concerning injury just 20 minutes into the contest. In his brief time on the pitch, he looked solid, but his early exit disrupted the defensive rhythm Amorim had planned.