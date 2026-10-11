AC Milan’s visit to the MAPEI Stadium was a masterclass in tactical frustration as Amorim’s side enjoyed 59% of the ball but failed to translate that dominance into three points. The first half was a stop-start affair, defined more by early injuries -most notably to Matteo Gabbia- than by attacking fluidity. Milan looked to build through their wide players, generating their best chances just before the interval, but Sassuolo’s deep block remained disciplined.
The game finally burst into life in the second period when Rabiot broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a powerful finish, assisted by the veteran Luka Modric, who was introduced at half-time. However, the lead lasted just five minutes. Milan’s inability to clear their lines from a corner allowed Odenthal to equalise for the Neroverdi. The Rossoneri were ultimately fortunate to leave with a point after Kristian Thorstvedt’s late volley was disallowed for a foul in the build-up, leaving Amorim to reflect on a missed opportunity to build momentum.