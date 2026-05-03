According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the indications that the Polish striker will depart in the summer are becoming ever clearer. Lewandowski's contract expires at the end of the season, and a renewal has long been viewed as unlikely.
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A spectacular alternative to Julian Álvarez? Barça are reportedly eyeing a €63 million forward from the Premier League to replace Robert Lewandowski
Julian Alvarez has long been regarded as a strong contender to succeed Lewandowski at the Catalan club. However, a transfer would be extremely costly for Barcelona, which remains heavily in debt. Especially as the Argentine still has a contract running until 2030, with a release clause set at a whopping 500 million euros.
Nevertheless, the technically gifted forward—who has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 48 appearances—remains in high demand. Manager Diego Simeone recently acknowledged this, expressing frustration at the constant speculation that his player will move to Barcelona this summer.
"I simply assume that's normal. He's an exceptional player," Simeone said, adding: "There is interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But that's nothing we're worried about."
According to Marca, the Catalans are also weighing a high-profile alternative: Chelsea FC forward Joao Pedro, who reportedly has several backers inside the club. Sporting director Deco is said to be giving serious thought to signing him.
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Joao Pedro is apparently not for sale – but Chelsea have a problem.
However, ESPN Brazil reports that the Blues view Pedro as unsellable, fearing they cannot secure a suitable replacement for the Brazilian. The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists this season.
The forward, who joined Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2025 for over €63 million and is under contract until 2033, is currently focused on the end-of-season run and the World Cup and is not entertaining thoughts of a move.
Nevertheless, the forward could still miss out on international football altogether with Chelsea, a scenario that weakens the club's bargaining position. Currently ninth in the Premier League, the Blues view the FA Cup—with Manchester City awaiting in the 16 May final—as their most realistic route to European qualification.