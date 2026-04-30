A curious beer bet before his move to FC Bayern: Leon Goretzka outwits Mario Basler

But now the wheel of time is set to turn once and for all in the record champions' midfield. Although Goretzka remains a regular in the Bundesliga under Kompany, starting 28 matches and contributing three goals and three assists over 1,736 minutes, he has mostly been deployed as a substitute in high-stakes Champions League and DFB-Pokal fixtures.

His departure from FCB was confirmed at the end of January, yet this summer he is expected to play a key role for the German national team at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, a plan that national coach Julian Nagelsmann has repeatedly hinted at.

Before then, the 31-year-old aims to secure a second treble with the Bavarians, and to that end he rebuffed Atlético Madrid's approaches in the winter. "I'm really keen to repeat 2020, but this time with our fans. That would be something else entirely," Goretzka said, recalling that Bayern had triumphed in an empty stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the pitch, the parallels with 2020 are clear. The "sense of self" from back then has "returned in recent weeks," he noted. While that is no guarantee of Champions League success, "there is that special feeling that, with a bit of luck, you might experience once or twice in your career. We have a team where every cog meshes perfectly. We have individual quality and, alongside that, this hunger, this willingness to run."

Once the Bayern season ends and the World Cup campaign concludes, Goretzka will begin a new chapter in Italy. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan and the midfielder are close to an agreement on a three-year deal worth around €5 million per season.