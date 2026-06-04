Reports indicate that Brown and Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany have held extremely positive talks, and the parties have already negotiated a long-term contract running until 2031.

Bayern have opened talks with SGE officials, though no agreement has been reached. Reports indicate that Frankfurt is holding out for up to €60 million for the left-back—a fee that could yet derail the transfer.

The 22-year-old is under contract with Eintracht until 2030. When asked about a possible imminent move to S?bener Stra?e, Brown had recently remained cautious. He feels "really at home" in Frankfurt, "including in the city; I have friends there. I've really settled in, I'm really enjoying it," he said.