A 17-goal striker would be a steal, and VfB Stuttgart are reportedly on the verge of a surprise transfer

Sky reports that concrete talks are already underway regarding a transfer for the 20-year-old. According to the broadcaster, the Swabians would only have to pay a base transfer fee of one million euros for van der Leij, whose contract at Waalwijk runs until 2028. Performance-related bonus payments could be added on top of that.

To ease his transition from the Dutch second tier to a top Bundesliga club and Champions League participant, van der Leij will likely join the reserves initially, according to Sky. He is expected to spend one season developing his game in the third division before becoming a valuable addition to Sebastian Hoeneß's first-team squad in his second year in Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Voetbal International claims the transfer will be completed within the next three to five days. Waalwijk have already prepared for the sale and are poised to replace van der Leij with Jesse van de Haar, a centre-forward currently at Dutch top-flight side FC Utrecht who spent last season on loan at Belgian second-division club SK Beveren.