'He left the stadium conscious' - Xabi Alonso delivers Emiliano Martinez update after Chelsea goalkeeper is stretchered off and taken to hospital following horror collision

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium was marred by a frightening incident involving goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who had to be stretchered off the pitch in the second half. The Argentine international was involved in a heavy collision with Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite as both players competed for a cross. The impact was severe enough to necessitate over ten minutes of medical attention on the field, during which the stadium fell silent in anticipation of news regarding the shot-stopper's wellbeing.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Blues boss Alonso sought to ease fears by confirming that the 34-year-old was awake and alert when he was transported away from the ground. "As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious; he's in the hospital doing precautionary tests. Let's see. This is all I know so far," the Spaniard explained.

While the manager's words provided some initial relief, the club will now wait for the results of clinical evaluations to determine the full extent of the trauma sustained during the mid-air clash.