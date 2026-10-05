AFP
'I would have sacrificed everything' - Steven Gerrard reveals how far he would have gone to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
The sliding doors moment that defined Gerrard's exit
In the long and storied history of Liverpool Football Club, few "what if" scenarios carry as much emotional weight as the prospect of Gerrard playing in a Klopp team. The iconic midfielder brought his 17-year first-team association with the Reds to an end in the summer of 2015, opting for a fresh start in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy.
However, just four months after Gerrard’s emotional Anfield farewell, the club parted ways with Brendan Rodgers and appointed Klopp, sparking a new era of unprecedented modern success. The timing has always been viewed by supporters as a cruel twist of fate, and now the man himself has voiced his own internal conflict over that pivotal career choice.
Speaking at an event in Singapore, Gerrard reflected on the decision-making process that led him to leave his boyhood club after 710 appearances. The midfielder was 35 at the time and grappling with the reality of his physical decline and a changing role within the squad. "I would, I would sacrifice a lot of things, professionally and personally, to have the opportunity to play for Klopp," Gerrard told an audience.
- AFP
Gerrard’s final Liverpool season
The 2014/15 season had been a difficult one for Liverpool following the departure of Luis Suarez and persistent injury issues for Daniel Sturridge. Despite the team's struggles under Rodgers, Gerrard remained a vital contributor, finishing the campaign as the club's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions.
His final year included trademark moments of brilliance, such as a signature free-kick against FC Basel in the Champions League, but it was also marked by the frustration of a 38-second red card against Manchester United. These highs and lows ultimately led to a period of reflection regarding his future at the club he loved.
Contract negotiations and the bit-part player dilemma
The core of Gerrard's departure rested on a contract offer that would have seen him transition into a squad role rather than being the first name on the team sheet. For a player who had defined himself through his influence and endurance, the prospect of watching from the sidelines was difficult to stomach.
"I was offered a year contract at the back end of my Liverpool career to stay for one more year," Gerrard explained. "But I was having conversations with the current Liverpool staff and the conversations were more like, you're going to be more of a bit-part player, play less minutes, you know, not as active as I would have liked to have been."
At 35, Gerrard felt he still had more to give as a regular starter, and the idea of becoming a peripheral figure under Rodgers did not appeal to him. He eventually decided that a move to MLS was the best way to see out his playing days with dignity and regular football.
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Hindsight and the Klopp factor
However, the arrival of Klopp in October 2015 changed the entire landscape of the club. The German's "heavy metal" football and infectious personality revitalised Anfield, and Gerrard believes he would have been willing to accept the reduced role he previously rejected if it meant being part of that revolution.
"But if I would have known Jurgen was definitely going to come, I didn't know at that time when I made the decision," Gerrard continued. "If I knew Jurgen was going to come, I would have gambled and stayed and tried to impress Jurgen and maybe have that opportunity at the back end of my career. But unfortunately, I made a decision to move. In hindsight, I would have stayed and took the gamble."
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