'We are something special!' - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s character after comeback win over Leeds United

The visitors had arrived in North London boasting an impressive five-game unbeaten run and they certainly played with the confidence of a side in form. Their tactical discipline was evident throughout, as they sat in a low block and successfully frustrated Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The breakthrough finally arrived ten minutes into the second half when James Justin capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire Leeds ahead. The goal stunned the Emirates and left Arsenal facing the prospect of consecutive league defeats for the first time in nearly two years.

"They are very physical and committed in what we do. We didn't finish in some great areas in the first half and they kept running. It's incredible the way they attack the box. They could've punished us in one or two moments in the first half and then they did. It's a good testament to the league," Arteta noted, acknowledging the quality of the opposition. The Gunners' defence, which featured Ezri Konsa in place of the injured William Saliba, struggled to contain the movement of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the build-up to the opening goal.