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A Record-Breaking Disaster! Manuel Neuer’s Early Howler Allows Augsburg to Make Bundesliga History Against Bayern Munich
Shock start in Bavarian derby
Bayern Munich’s visit to the WWK Arena was expected to be a stern test for Vincent Kompany’s side, but no one could have predicted the catastrophic manner in which the match would begin. As the referee signaled the start of the Bavarian derby, the ball was played back to Neuer, who is typically known for his composure and distribution.
However, on this occasion, his attempt to initiate an attack from the back went horribly wrong. Instead of clearing his lines or finding a teammate, Neuer appeared to get caught in two minds as he was closed down at high speed by the opposition.
The veteran shot-stopper, who has spent over a decade redefining the "sweeper-keeper" role, was left red-faced when his attempted pass was smothered by Robin Fellhauer. The Augsburg forward displayed incredible anticipation to close the space, effectively blocking Neuer's clearance and leaving himself with the simplest of finishes into an unprotected net.
- Getty Images Sport
Neuer’s Blunder Stuns Bayern
It was a nightmare scenario for the visitors, who found themselves trailing before most fans in the stadium had even taken their seats. The goal stunned the travelling Munich support and left the Bayern bench watching in disbelief as their legendary captain picked the ball out of the net.
This early setback forced Bayern into an immediate tactical rethink, as they had to abandon their early-game game plan to chase an equaliser. For a team that prides itself on dominance and control, conceding in such a chaotic fashion was a significant blow to their momentum. The blunder served as a stark reminder that even the most experienced players are not immune to high-pressure mistakes in the heat of a local rivalry.
Fellhauer writes his name in the record books
The strike from Robin Fellhauer was not just a clinical opportunistic finish; it was a history-making moment for German football. The clock showed that only eight seconds had elapsed from the moment of kick-off to the ball crossing the goal line. This meant that Fellhauer had officially recorded the fastest goal in the 63-year history of the Bundesliga. It was a remarkable achievement for the Augsburg man, who capitalised perfectly on the confusion in the Bayern penalty area to etch his name into the annals of the league forever.
Prior to this weekend, the record for the quickest Bundesliga goal was shared by two notable names. Kevin Volland had previously set the bar by scoring after nine seconds for Hoffenheim against Bayern Munich back in 2015. That feat was later matched by Karim Bellarabi, who achieved the same timing while playing for Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.
Fellhauer’s eight-second effort now stands alone at the top of the list, shaving a full second off the previous mark in a display of pure predatory instinct. Statistical experts at OptaFranz confirmed the record-breaking nature of the strike shortly after the ball hit the net.
- DiZ-PiX
Neuer under the microscope after latest error
While the focus was on Fellhauer's record, the scrutiny inevitably turned toward Neuer and his decision-making. The 40-year-old has faced increasing questions about his longevity and recent form, and this latest "howler" will do little to quiet his critics.
This is not the first time Neuer’s aggressive style has led to goals conceded, but the timing of this particular mistake made it particularly jarring. The veteran’s tendency to take risks is part of what made him a World Cup winner and a multiple Champions League champion, yet as he enters the twilight of his career, the margin for error has become slimmer.
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