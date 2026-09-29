Manchester City have reacted with a mixture of fury and disbelief after the Premier League confirmed a landmark ruling against the club. Following a protracted investigation into their financial conduct between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, an independent commission delivered a guilty verdict on 115 charges.

In a prompt and strongly worded response, the Etihad hierarchy made it clear they do not intend to accept the findings, which have sent shockwaves through the world of football. The club’s leadership remains steadfast in their belief that they have operated within the rules, setting the stage for what is likely to be the most significant legal battle in the history of the English game.

The club's official statement read: "Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today. The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums." By using such strong terminology as "irrefutable evidence," City are signaling their intent to fight the case to the highest possible authorities.

The ruling has put the club's unprecedented era of domestic dominance under a microscope, with the Premier League maintaining that the independent commission found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious financial breaches.