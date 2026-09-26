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'Nothing has changed!' - Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists club remain confident of proving innocence after 114 guilty verdicts
Al Mubarak stands firm against charges
Al Mubarak has issued an emotional and determined message to the club’s global fanbase following the bombshell news of the Premier League’s verdict. After a four-year investigation into the club’s financial dealings between 2009 and 2018, reports emerged on Friday that City had been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges originally brought against them.
In a direct address to supporters, Al Mubarak sought to calm the storm, emphasising his long-standing connection to the Manchester institution. Writing in a letter from the chairman to Manchester City fans, he stated: "I have been part of this Club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This Club matters to me, and you have shown and told me - time and time again - how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today."
He added: "Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began."
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Navigating the legal storm
The scale of the verdicts has left the football world stunned, with potential sanctions ranging from heavy fines and points deductions to the stripping of titles or even expulsion from the top flight. However, Al Mubarak maintains that the club’s internal perspective has not shifted despite the external pressure.
He continued: "There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies. I ask you to please carefully read the statement, which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023. Every word matters and holds true."
"While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity."
Rodri defends the club's legacy
The sentiment of defiance was echoed by former City midfielder Rodri, who recently departed for Barcelona. The Spaniard, who was a cornerstone of the club’s recent historic successes, pointed to City’s previous victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport as a reason to trust the club's hierarchy.
Speaking to the media, Rodri said: "We faced something similar in 2020, a similar judicial process. A different accusation but similar process. There as well in the first instance we were found guilty but we believed in the club and the innocence that the club maintained and in the end we were acquitted. I believe in the justice system and I believe in the innocence of the club."
"What we did, they cannot take it out of us. It is something that is not paid by money, it is paid with effort, partnership and being shoulder to shoulder every day. We had a lot of success over the years and here at Wembley so I can tell you everything was deserved and we had one of the best eras of English football."
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Future fixtures and pending sanctions
While the legal battle rages on, the first team must prepare for a return to action after the international break. Al Mubarak highlighted upcoming high-profile clashes against Liverpool at Anfield and a Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain as opportunities for the "City family" to unite.
The chairman concluded his message by focusing on the immediate footballing challenges ahead, stating: "We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium – moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family. Thank you, as always, for your constant support."
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