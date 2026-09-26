Rivals on alert! Liverpool and Manchester United keep close eye on Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven

Van de Ven has become a primary subject of interest for both Liverpool and Manchester United, with both clubs currently at what is described as the "close monitoring" stage of their scouting process, according to Caught offside.

Since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone of the Tottenham backline, impressing scouts with his unique blend of recovery pace and technical proficiency on his favored left side.

For a modern elite side, finding a left-footed central defender capable of covering large spaces is a priority, making the Dutchman a standout candidate for clubs looking to evolve their defensive structures over the coming seasons.



