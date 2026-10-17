Seven wins, zero setbacks! Enzo Maresca makes Premier League history at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's successor enjoys dream start

Manchester City’s transition into the post-Pep Guardiola era has defied the expectations of those who predicted a decline, as Enzo Maresca achieved a feat never before seen in the Premier League. By securing a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday, the former Leicester City boss became the first manager in the history of the competition to win each of his opening seven matches in charge of a single club.

The Italian’s arrival was met with both intrigue and pressure, given his previous ties to the club as a member of Guardiola’s coaching staff during the 2022-23 Treble-winning campaign. However, Maresca has handled the responsibility with tactical poise, guiding his side to the top of the table with a perfect 21 points.