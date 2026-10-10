Chaos in La Liga! Rayo Vallecano Fans Force Match Against Athletic Bilbao to Be Suspended Amid Protests

Tensions that have been simmering for months finally reached a breaking point in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas, where the home faithful launched a coordinated demonstration against the club's hierarchy.

The match had barely reached the 13th minute when the first wave of objects was launched onto the grass, forcing the referee to pause proceedings for the safety of the players. What followed was a series of stops and starts as club officials and police struggled to regain control of a stadium that had turned into a theater of defiance.

The primary target of the supporters' ire was Raul Martin Presa, the long-standing club owner and president. Fans have grown increasingly disillusioned with his management, citing a lack of investment and the deteriorating state of the club’s facilities.



