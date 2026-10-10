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Major Concern for Arteta! Arsenal Defender Piero Hincapie Suffers Fresh Injury Scare Ahead of Lille Clash
Late drama at the Emirates
Arsenal's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday was supposed to be a moment of celebration as the Gunners moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. However, the mood at the Emirates Stadium shifted quickly during the post-match routines when Hincapie suffered a significant physical setback.
The defender, who had only recently returned to the first-team fold, was seen in significant discomfort during the standard warm-down exercises performed by substitutes and fringe players who did not complete the full ninety minutes, as per BBC.
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Hincapie Carried Off as Arsenal Await Scan Results
The situation appeared serious as the former Bayer Leverkusen man was unable to leave the field under his own power. According to Sami Mokbel from BBC, Hincapie was carried off while clutching his right ankle, an image that will surely worry the Arsenal medical staff. The 22-year-old had only managed a brief cameo as a late substitute during the match against Daniel Farke's side, but the routine extra running required after the game proved to be his undoing.
Reports from Arsenal suggest the defender will now undergo a series of scans to determine the exact extent of the damage to his ankle joint.
A recurring nightmare for Hincapie
This latest blow follows a frustrating pattern of absences for Hincapie, who missed the most recent international break due to a lingering muscle problem. The defender was also conspicuously absent for the League Cup encounter with Ipswich Town on September 15th.
Arsenal's defensive depth is being tested at a critical juncture of the season, especially as they look to maintain their domestic momentum while competing on multiple fronts. The Gunners relied on their defensive solidity to secure the title last season, but they have already conceded five goals in their opening six league fixtures this term.
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Impact on Champions League preparations
The immediate concern for the North London side is the upcoming Champions League group stage match against Lille on Tuesday night. With Hincapie now a major doubt for that fixture, the pressure increases on Riccardo Calafiori to maintain his high level of performance.
The Italian international has become an integral part of Arsenal's attacking threat from the left-back position, scoring the equaliser against Leeds and leading all Premier League defenders in goal involvements this season. However, the lack of natural cover behind him remains a significant tactical risk for Arteta.
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