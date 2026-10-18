AC Milan player ratings vs Atalanta: Adrien Rabiot shines in five-goal San Siro thriller

Mike Maignan - 6/10

The Milan captain had a relatively quiet first hour but was left exposed as the defensive structure frayed in the closing stages. He made two saves during the match but could do little about the two goals conceded as Atalanta found gaps in the Rossoneri rearguard. His distribution remained reliable as ever, helping Milan build from the back under pressure.

Koni De Winter - 6.5/10

Operating on the right of the back three, De Winter was largely disciplined against the threat of Rowe. He contributed to a defensive effort that limited Atalanta to just two corners and was aerially sound, though the late goals conceded by the team slightly lowered his overall impact on the game.

Mario Gila - 7.5/10

A night of extreme highs and a late tactical exit for the defender. Gila was immense for the first hour, finding the net in the 57th minute to put Milan 3-0 up after a well-timed surge forward. However, he picked up a yellow card in the 84th minute and was immediately substituted as Amorim looked to lock down the result.

Strahinja Pavlovic - 6.5/10

The Serbian defender provided the necessary grit in the backline, engaging in physical duels to disrupt Krstovic. While he was part of a unit that looked impenetrable for 60 minutes, he struggled slightly when Atalanta increased the tempo and introduced fresh legs in the wide areas.