Why Barcelona and goals remain worth backing in La Liga

While Barca started the season with 3 clean sheets in 4 games, they’ve conceded in each of their last 3 La Liga matches despite scoring 14 goals.

Barcelona 2026/27 La Liga betting markets Odds Barcelona to win and both teams to score (Barcelona vs Getafe) +150 Barcelona to win and both teams to score (Real Betis vs Barcelona) +129

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Barcelona’s goal output is setting a remarkable pace

The reigning La Liga champions have shown no signs of easing off. After storming to the title last term, Hansi Flick’s side are determined to dominate the division again in 2026/27.

All 7 of their scorelines so far this term have been eye-catching. It all started with an emphatic 5-0 win at Elche, followed by a comfortable 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

They then romped to 5-2 and 5-0 wins over Rayo Vallecano and Valencia before producing another six-goal thriller in a 4-2 victory at Levante.

Prior to the three-week international break, Barca had dismantled newly promoted Racing Santander 7-2. They closed the opening run of La Liga fixtures with a 3-1 win at a Sevilla side that had started the season strongly.

This means Barca have scored 3+ goals in 5 of their opening 7 La Liga matches. Their 31-goal output is well clear of the second-best goal return in the league, which is Real Madrid with 18.

Flick’s men have been similarly destructive in European football too. They strolled to a 5-1 home win over Feyenoord in the Champions League, including a brace from Raphinha.

This further suggests that Barca’s goalscoring output is a sustained team trend rather than the result of one or two red-hot weeks.

Exploring the underlying data on Barca’s chance creation

Barcelona’s 7-game winning run is by no means a run of unsustainable finishing. Across those 7 matches, they’ve yielded an impressive 8.3 shots on target per 90, more than any other team in La Liga.

The scary thing about Barca’s forward line: Barca have created 49 big chances so far in 7 La Liga matches. Amazingly, despite scoring 31 goals in 7 games, they’ve still squandered 27 big chances. This means there’s the potential for Hansi Flick’s men to score even more goals if other players find their shooting boots.

They currently average 4.4 goals scored per game, versus an xG per 90 of 4.07. This isn’t an example of a team wildly overperforming their xG metrics.

Did you know? Barcelona’s xG difference - the difference between their xG and their xGA is a whopping 20.9 xG. They’ve racked up 28.5 xG to 7.6 xGA. The second-highest xG total in the 2026/27 La Liga is Real Madrid (18.5).

The tactical shape deployed by Hansi Flick further underlines why Barca keep creating clear-cut chances. Raphinha’s central role gives him ample opportunities to drop deep into midfield.

In turn, this releases runners from wide areas to attack the box and start new pressing actions. The Brazilian’s movement between the lines creates space for Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon to run in beyond the last line of defence. The goal threat isn’t dependent on a single route to goal.

Opponents don’t get a moment’s rest: Barca’s high-octane, front-footed approach is suffocating teams. They’ve had more touches in the opposition box (305) than any other team in the division.

Why you should continue to back goals in Barca’s upcoming La Liga games

Barcelona face Getafe first up after the three-week international break. Getafe haven’t scored a single goal in each of their last 4 visits to Barcelona. However, Barca’s all-out-attack style this term has enabled even weaker teams than Getafe to find the net.

17th-placed Levante managed to score twice in a 4-2 loss at home to Barca earlier this month. Meanwhile, newly promoted Racing Santander struck 2 goals in a 7-2 loss at the Camp Nou prior to the international break.

With the implied probability of Barcelona winning at home to Getafe as high as 95%, we need to find creative ways of getting value on Barca. Backing them to win without a clean sheet at a 40% implied probability looks like the best angle.

It’s a similar story for Barca’s subsequent La Liga game away to 3rd-placed Real Betis on 17 October. The Both Teams to Score and Barca win angle looks even stronger here.

Betis have scored in each of their last 8 home La Liga matches against Barcelona. They’ve only drawn blanks in 2 of their last 14 home La Liga fixtures with the Catalan giants.

The markets suggest there’s only a 44% implied probability of a Barca win and Betis scoring. Yet, this scenario has occurred in 70% of their last 10 meetings at Estadio de la Cartuja.