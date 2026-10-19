Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Bonuses For Commanders vs 49ers, NFL MNF

Only three teams still have a zero in the loss column, and San Francisco is one of them. The 5-0 49ers host 1-3-1 Washington at Levi's Stadium on ESPN, with a halftime ceremony inducting Keena Turner into the team Hall of Fame. Play $5 using Underdog promo code GOALMAX and collect $100 in bonus entries.

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San Francisco is -420 on the moneyline, with Washington at +330. The 49ers lay 7.5 points at -108, and the Commanders take +7.5 at -112. The total is 51.5, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

San Francisco took Seattle's best punch and won anyway, 32-29, with four takeaways and Purdy engineering the deciding drive. The Niners rank third in scoring and fourth in points allowed. Washington escaped the Giants with a 27-27 tie, blew another late lead, and flew west with four players out and nine questionable. Jayden Daniels produced 302 total yards in his return from a dislocated elbow.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog promo code

Washington keeps games competitive and then finds ways not to win them, a pattern that has cost Dan Quinn's staff multiple late leads. San Francisco does the opposite, closing out Seattle with a physical fourth-quarter march. The gap in available bodies may exceed the gap in records. Our NFL analyst expects the healthier team to win, and primetime rarely forgives thin rosters.

Commanders vs 49ers, Week 6 - 10/19 - 8:15pm ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

San Francisco -7.5 (-108) is my anchor. The Commanders have allowed opponents to convert at will on third down while coughing up fourth-quarter advantages, and now they face the league's third-ranked scoring attack. The 49ers' final drive against Seattle showed a line that can maul when it matters. Even a competitive Washington night probably ends in a two-score margin.

Over 51.5 (-112) rides along with it. Washington's defense sits 29th in points allowed and just surrendered 27 to the Giants. San Francisco averages more than 30 per game, and a mobile Daniels can add his share in garbage time.

Commanders vs Niners - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

George Kittle over 65.5 receiving yards at -113 is a good price. Deebo Samuel is ruled out, and that target share funnels straight to the tight end. A thin pass rush will not have the energy to double him late.

Brock Purdy over 2.5 passing touchdowns at +128 is another good deal. Washington has three total interceptions all season and rarely gets off the field. This price treats a ceiling game like a coin flip.

Terry McLaurin over 45.5 receiving yards at -113 is another to consider. He carries no injury designation while half the secondary around him does. Trailing teams throw, and McLaurin is the designated recipient.

My favorites, San Francisco -7.5 (-108) and Kittle over 65.5 receiving yards (-113) on a parlay pays +232. Purdy's touchdown total is the ambitious third leg due to its plus money (+128), bringing the total payout up to +425.

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