Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan & Prediction Markets

Real Madrid (61¢) host Inter Milan (20¢) at 3:00pm ET in the first can’t-miss UEFA Champions League match of the season. Before proceedings at the Santiago Bernabéu get underway, apply the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $50 in trading bonuses.

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On Friday, Real Madrid suffered their first loss of the season. Now, pressure could mount on Jose Mourinho if he loses to his former club. Real Madrid’s Champions League pedigree is unmatched, but Inter have made two finals in the last four years and could put up a fight.

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Follow this link to download the Polymarket US app. You can now access Polymarket US through both the app and the website Once you’ve downloaded the app, start signing up for an account and enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Fill in all of the mandatory fields with your personal details and submit your account After creating an account, deposit $10 with your preferred payment method Completing all the steps above will earn you $50 in bonuses for any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Champions League

Real Madrid have won seven straight matches against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu. With Los Blancos not at their best over the last season and a half, Inter might smell blood here. We’ll discuss how things might play out and some trades you can make below:

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan - 9/8 - 3:00 PM ET

Kicking off the League Phase of the Champions League at 3:00pm ET, Real Madrid (61¢) host Inter Milan (20¢) at the Santiago Bernabéu (Paramount+).

The hosts fell 1-0 to Real Betis on Friday, but created plenty of chances. Kylian Mbappe also missed a late penalty. Los Blancos have averaged four goals per game at home this season, and Inter Milan conceded twice in quick succession to Napoli in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win.

Inter should struggle to contain Real’s dynamic attack. Expect a fair few goals tonight, as I also back the visitors to get on the scoresheet. The best trade on the goals market is over 3.5 goals at 43¢.

While Inter should keep things relatively close, Real are 12-2 in their last 14 matches in the Group Stage/League Phase and will be motivated after Friday’s loss. Trade on Real Madrid to win at 61¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US offers markets covering all major sporting events, including every single Champions League match. Check out some of the options below, as the US site just expanded into politics, crypto, and more:

How High Will Bitcoin Get This Year?

Above $99,999.99 29¢

Above $109,999.99 14¢

Above $119,999.99 11¢

US Senate Midterm Winner

Republican Party 55¢

Democratic Party 49¢

NFL: New England vs Seattle

Patriots 38¢

Seahawks 62¢

All of the options above have a “Yes” and “No” component, and you can trade on both outcomes. Also, every contract price on Polymarket is listed in cents. While you can sell contracts you buy, winning contracts are auto-redeemed at $1.00 each.

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