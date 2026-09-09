Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Patriots vs Seahawks & Prediction Markets

Picking up where it left off, the new NFL season kicks off with a game between the New England Patriots (38¢) and the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (63¢) at 8:20pm ET. First, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $50 in bonuses.

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In February’s Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks defeated the Pats 29-13, but game MVP Kenneth Walker III left for the Chiefs in the offseason. Still, according to the spread market, the Patriots are 3.5-point underdogs for tonight’s season-opening game at Lumen Field.

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Using the following link, download the Polymarket US app on your mobile device Then, while creating an account, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Populate all of the fields with your personal info, including name, DOB, email, and SSN Then, make your first qualifying deposit of $10 or more Completing all of the preceding steps will earn you a $50 bonus

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Check out our NFL expert’s game preview and picks below as the Patriots look for revenge against the Seahawks.

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks - 9/9 - 8:20 PM ET

Regular-season NFL action gets underway with a Wednesday night showdown between the New England Patriots (38¢) and the Seattle Seahawks (63¢) at 8:20pm ET at the latter’s Lumen Field (NBC).

Polymarket’s spread market has the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites to win this Super Bowl LX rematch. However, tonight’s game shouldn’t be completely straightforward.

The Seahawks’ top two running backs from last season are either gone or injured, and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is now the head coach in Vegas.

While Seattle’s elite defense could very well get it over the line, both offenses may experience some growing pains tonight. The Patriots could also be missing RB TreVeyon Henderson, and there are some questions about their offensive line.

So, my favorite game line to trade on is under 44.5 points at 51¢.

Patriots vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

With WRs Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte gone, the New England Patriots will rely on new addition AJ Brown heavily in the passing game. You can get Brown 70+ receiving yards at 40¢ tonight.

Meanwhile, backup Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with an ankle injury, and Mike Vrabel may opt to sit him tonight. That said, Rhamondre Stevenson 50+ rushing yards is a good play at 58¢.

For a potential 7.54x return, build a combo with under 44.5 points, Brown 70+ receiving yards, and Stevenson 50+ rushing yards.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

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