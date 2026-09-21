Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Giants vs Rams & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

John Harbaugh’s New York Giants (26¢) will look to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2022 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams (74¢) on Monday Night Football at 8:15pm ET. First, grab $50 in bonuses by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

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The Giants defeated the Cowboys 28-20 at home on Sunday Night Football, while the Rams looked jet-lagged in Melbourne in a 27-7 loss to the 49ers. LA, projected to be the best team in the NFL this season, is a 6.5-point favorite.

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Tap the following link to be redirected to download the Polymarket US app When prompted, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL to qualify for this offer Enter all of the requested personal details and complete the sign-up process Then, fund your account with a first-time deposit of $10 or more You’ll unlock $50 in bonuses to use on any market by completing all of the steps above

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Even with DE Myles Garrett on injured reserve, the Rams are heavy favorites on MNF against an exciting, young Giants team. We’ll cover the top trades before the action gets underway.

New York Giants (1-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-1) - 9/21 - 8:15 PM ET

Week 2 Monday Night Football features an intriguing matchup between the New York Giants (26¢) and Los Angeles Rams (74¢) at 8:15pm ET at SoFi Stadium (ESPN/ABC).

Expect the Rams to be motivated after getting humiliated 27-7 in Australia against the Niners. The Giants kept the Cowboys’ offense off the field in Week 1 by dominating the time-of-possession battle, but that’s unlikely against a stronger Rams defense.

Sean McVay is 4-0 against the Giants as Rams head coach with an average margin of victory of 17.5 points. After a long rest, Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense should perform much better than they did in Melbourne.

I lean towards Rams -6.5 (53¢), but like over 47.5 points (52¢) much better. The Giants’ offense has improved a lot, and the Rams have one of the NFL’s best passing offenses.

Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Giants RB Cam Skattebo picked up 81 yards on 18 rushing attempts in his first game back since ankle surgery. The second-year back should get plenty of carries tonight too, and I’d buy contracts on Skattebo 50+ rushing yards (55¢).

With star Rams wideout Puka Nacua dealing with a hip issue, Davante Adams should get more looks. Adams scored a TD in nine of the 14 games he played last season. Take Adams as an anytime TD scorer here (54¢).

Get a potential 4.43x return by creating a combo with over 47.5 points, Skattebo 50+ rushing yards, and Adams to score a TD.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US offers sports, tech, politics, and culture markets and much more. See some of Monday’s top picks below:

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants

Twins 52¢

Giants 52¢

Big Brother Season 28 Winner

Rick Devens 42¢

Dee Valladares 33¢

Drew Campbell 14¢

NBA Eastern Conference #1 Seed

Philadelphia 39¢

New York 35¢

Detroit 28¢

The values you see above reflect the price of one contract on the “Yes” option. Prices on the app reflect the implied probability of a particular event.

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