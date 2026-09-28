Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Eagles vs Bears & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

After opening as trading underdogs, the Philadelphia Eagles (66¢) are favored against the Chicago Bears (35¢) for tonight’s 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football Game at Soldier Field. First, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for $50 in bonuses.

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The Bears’ chances have taken a hit given a hamstring injury to Caleb Williams and a three-point performance in a Week 2 loss against the Vikings. Meanwhile, the Eagles can improve to 3-0 with a primetime victory tonight.

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To begin claiming this offer, follow this link to download the Polymarket US app You’ll then be prompted for a referral code, and you should enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Complete all of the required fields with your personal info, including your name, DOB, and email address Deposit $10 or more Completing all these steps will unlock a $50 trading bonus

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

With the Eagles going for a seventh win in their last eight games against the Bears, we’ll cover some of tonight’s top trades and props.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) vs Chicago Bears (1-1) - 9/28 - 8:15 PM ET

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15pm ET tonight from Soldier Field as the Philadelphia Eagles (66¢) clash with the Chicago Bears (35¢). As always, MNF will air on ESPN and ABC.

Concerningly, heading into Week 3, the Eagles rank last in the league in success rate on first and second downs (37%). Dating back to last season, Philadelphia has scored 25+ points in just two of its last 11 regular-season games.

Still, the Eagles enter tonight’s game with a 2-0 record against a Chicago Bears team starting third-string quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum hasn’t started since 2023, and the Bears will likely focus on getting the ball to RBs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Chicago scored just three points against the Vikings, and the offense will be one-dimensional with QB Caleb Williams out. Trade on under 41.5 points (50¢) in a defensive dogfight.

Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Last season, D’Andre Swift rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries in a 24-15 victory over the Eagles. Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, Swift has averaged 17 carries and should be featured with Kyle Monangai banged up.

Buy contracts on Swift 16+ rushing attempts (43¢). Swift failed to score against the Vikings in Week 2. Still, he found the end zone three times in the Week 1 victory over the Panthers and should score tonight (41¢).

For an 8.99x payout, make a combo with under 41.5 points, Swift 16+ rushing attempts, and Swift to score.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US previously offered only sports markets, but has now expanded into other fields. Check out a sample of some of Monday’s trending markets:

Bitcoin Price at the end of 2026?

$80,000 to $84,999.99 49¢

$85,000 to $89,999.99 25¢

$90,000 to $94,999.99 24¢

Sep 29 - MLB Playoffs: Red Sox vs Yankees

Red Sox 42¢

Yankees 59¢

Who Will Have a #1 Album in 2026?

Sabrina Carpenter 46¢

Dua Lipa 35¢

Post Malone 35¢

Buy or sell contracts at any point before these events conclude. You can buy either “Yes” or “No” contracts, and winning ones are auto-redeemed for $1.00 each.

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